0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • auto>

  • Hero MotoCorp sales dip 26% in September

Hero MotoCorp sales dip 26% in September

Profile image
By PTI | IST (Published)
Mini

Hero MotoCorp reported a 25.9 percent dip in total sales to 5,30,346 units in September.

Hero MotoCorp sales dip 26% in September
The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp reported a 25.9 percent dip in total sales to 5,30,346 units in September. The company had sold 7,15,718 units in the same month of the previous year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.
In the domestic market, the company's wholesales dropped to 5,05,462 units last month from 6,97,293 units in September 2020. Exports, however, increased to 24,884 units last month as against 18,425 units in the year-ago period.
(Edited by : Jomy Jos Pullokaran)
Tags
Previous Article

Causis E-Mobility to invest Rs 2,800 crore for EV manufacturing in Maharashtra

Next Article

Mercedes to launch made-in-India S-Class on October 7; check price, specifics and more