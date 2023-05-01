Hero MotoCorp sales decline 5% YOY in April 2023, exports drop by over 50%

Exports of India's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp suffered an over 50 percent drop during the April 2022-23 period from 20,132 units to 9,923 units.

India's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Monday announced a 5 percent year-on-year decline in April 2023 to 396,107 units from 418,622 units in the same month last year. Exports suffered an over 50 percent drop during the same period from 20,132 units to 9,923 units.

The company sold 368,830 motorcycles in April 2023 as against 392,627 motorcycles in the same month last year.

Scooters registered an increase of 4.9 percent, selling 27,277 units as against 25,995 units in the year ago during the same month.

Domestic sales too went down by 3 percent from 398,490 units last April to 386,184 this April.

The company expects the momentum to build up in the coming months on account of a combination of multiple factors, including a slew of new product launches, healthy growth in the country's GDP and positive consumer sentiments, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Also read: