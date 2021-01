About 36 years after it started operations, Hero MotoCorp, on Thursday, announced that it has achieved a monumental 100-million (10 crore) production milestone. India’s largest two-wheeler had begun operations in 1984. The 100 millionth bike to roll out of the company’s production facility in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, was an Xtreme 160R.

In 2013, Hero MotoCorp had achieved the 50-million production milestone. It took just a few years to add 50-million more units. As per the company, the new landmark is 'one of the fastest global achievements of the 100 million cumulative production mark, with the last 50 million units coming in a span of just seven years. This is also the 20th consecutive year that the company has retained the title of the world’s largest manufacturer of two-wheelers.

Six new models

To celebrate the achievement, Hero MotoCorp unveiled six special celebration edition models — Splendor+, Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro, Glamour (motorcycles) and Destini 125, Maestro Edge 110 (scooters). They were unveiled in the presence of Shah Rukh Khan, who went on to sign all six of them. These two-wheelers will be up for sale across India from February. Prices and other details will be announced later.

Know the 100 millionth bike

Xtreme 160 R has a 163cc air-cooled, 4-stroke 2-valve single cylinder OHC. The engine can deliver 15.3PS at 8500rpm and 14Nm at 6500rpm. It has a 5-speed manual gearbox, and costs Rs 1,03,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

As part of the company’s plans for the next five years, Hero MotoCorp will launch a host of new motorcycles and scooters every year. The company has also set a steep growth target for its overseas markets.

Journey to the 100-million club

HeroMotoCorp notched up its first million in 1994. Seven years later, in 2001, it touched the five-million figure. Within three years, in 2004, HeroMotoCorp rolled out its 10 millionth two-wheeler. In 2008, the company touched the 25-million mark. It added 25 million more units in 2013, and reached 75 million in 2017.