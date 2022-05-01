Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

Hero MotoCorp reports 12.4% growth in April with sale of 418622 units

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

Hero MotoCorp recorded sales of 25,995 scooters last month, compared to 32,956 scooters in April 2022. Whereas, 3,92,627 motorcycle sales were recorded in April 2022, compared to 3,39,329 units in the same month last year.

Hero MotoCorp reports 12.4% growth in April with sale of 418622 units
Hero MotoCorp reported a double digit growth of 12.4 percent with the sale of 418622 units in April 2022, compared to the same month last year.
In April 2021, the company had recorded sales of 372,285 units.
The company recorded domestic sales of 3,98,490 units last month, compared to sale of 3,42,614 units in April 2021. Hero MotoCorp's exports dropped to 20,132 units last month, compared to 29,671 units in April last year.
"With the economy gradually opening up and continued government policy support, April volumes indicate the continuously improving consumer sentiments," the company said in a statement.
The company recorded sales of 25,995 scooters in April 2022 compared to 32,956 scooters in the same month last year. Whereas, 3,92,627 motorcycle sales were recorded last month, compared to 3,39,329 units in April 2021.
Also Read:
Tags
Next Article

Honda Cars India Limited reports 13% dip in domestic sales to 7,874 units in April

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More