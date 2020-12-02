Auto Hero MotoCorp readies sales and distribution strategy for Harley bikes Updated : December 02, 2020 09:13 AM IST The company has signed letters of intent with ten existing Harley dealers and will finalise contracts with 11-13 dealers in the coming days, sources told CNBC-TV18. Harley Davidson has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Hero MotoCorp for the Indian market. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.