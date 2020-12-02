Hero MotoCorp readies sales and distribution strategy for Harley bikes

Hero MotoCorp, India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, is likely to accommodate around 45 percent of Harley Davidson's dealer partners in India. The company has signed letters of intent with ten existing Harley dealers and will finalise contracts with 11-13 dealers in the coming days, sources told CNBC-TV18.

"Both companies will complete the transition for the Indian market well before 31st December," said a source.

Harley Davidson has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Hero MotoCorp for the Indian market. Hero MotoCorp will be responsible for managing Harley's distribution network and will also sell high capacity bikes developed by Hero under the Harley brand name. Harley Davidson has 33 outlets in the country and 21 dealer partners.

The sources, who did not want to be named, said Hero MotoCorp is likely to prune the Harley Davidson network and maintain one outlet in every state. While Hero MotoCorp did not comment on the story, a formal announcement is expected in the coming days.

Harley Davidson which has been at the receiving end from dealers and customers is hoping to seamlessly complete the transition. The company is compensating dealers facing closure for the average sales margin for six months and Rs 1500 per square feet of infrastructure investment with 10 percent depreciation.

Harley's India exit has come as a big blow to its dealers who will not see their contracts being renewed after 31st December. Gaurav Gulati, an NCR dealer for the company, says he has invested Rs 14 crore in his dealership since it began operations in January 2017. "Today we are being offered roughly Rs 1.5 crore in compensation which is nothing compared to my own investments. I became a Harley Dealer for the love of the brand and today that love and ambition is all over," he said.

Ananda Krishnan, a Harley dealer in Coimbatore who is staring at closure, is likely to receive approximately Rs 1 crore in compensation from the company. "I'm totally not satisfied, keeping in mind our own investments we were expecting at least Rs three crore from the company," he said.