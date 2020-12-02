Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto
Auto

Hero MotoCorp readies sales and distribution strategy for Harley bikes

Updated : December 02, 2020 09:13 AM IST

The company has signed letters of intent with ten existing Harley dealers and will finalise contracts with 11-13 dealers in the coming days, sources told CNBC-TV18.
Harley Davidson has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Hero MotoCorp for the Indian market.
Hero MotoCorp readies sales and distribution strategy for Harley bikes

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News December 1 Highlights: DRL starts Sputnik V vaccine trials; Lewis Hamilton tests positive

Coronavirus News December 1 Highlights: DRL starts Sputnik V vaccine trials; Lewis Hamilton tests positive

GST collections continue to be above Rs 1 lakh crore mark for second straight month

GST collections continue to be above Rs 1 lakh crore mark for second straight month

Closing Bell: Market ends at record high, over 1% higher; Nifty settles above 13,000

Closing Bell: Market ends at record high, over 1% higher; Nifty settles above 13,000

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement