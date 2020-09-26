Auto Hero MotoCorp pitches for technology sharing pact with Harley-Davidson Updated : September 26, 2020 12:36 PM IST Sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18 that the much talked about the deal between Harley and Hero could be announced in the next 15 days. Industry sources said Hero is not looking to take over the Bawal facility or any assets as the company has enough capacity for contract manufacturing and assembly of Harley motorcycles in India. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.