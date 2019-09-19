Auto
Hero MotoCorp pitches for GST rate cut as clock ticks on council meet
Updated : September 19, 2019 05:25 PM IST
GST cut will prove to be a booster dose not just for the auto sector but for the whole economy, says CFO Niranjan Gupta.
The company “will bring out festive schemes aimed at the customer not the competitor”.
