Hero MotoCorp pitches for GST rate cut as clock ticks on council meet

A day before the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting, Hero MotoCorp has urged the government to reduce the tax rate on automobiles ahead of the 32-day festive season starting September 29.

Speaking exclusively to CNBC TV18, Niranjan Gupta, CFO, HeroMotoCorp said, "GST cut will prove to be a booster dose not just for the auto sector but for the whole economy. Absence of GST cut will delay recovery of the economy and impact other sectors as well".

Gupta also batted for a phased GST reduction starting with two-wheelers in case an across-the-board reduction was not fiscally possible. "Phased GST reduction will reduce the financial burden on the government. The government can even think of reducing GST for vehicles under 150CC in the first phase," he said, adding that the two wheelers segment under 150CC needed a GST cut more and such a move would benefit 75 percent of the buyers.

The industry has unanimously asked the government to reduce GST for components and all vehicles from 28 percent to 18 percent, but some players differ on when the GST cut should happen. While the Society for Indian Automobile Manufacturers wants a cut ahead of festive season, Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj feels a GST reduction closer to the BSVI deadline would be better for the industry. In a recent interview to CNBC-TV18 Bajaj also took a dig at his rival and said HeroMotoCorp will bring a ‘mother of all’ festive schemes to clear inventory pile-up, ahead of the implementation of Bharat Stage VI norms from April.