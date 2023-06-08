Hero MotoCorp CEO explores potential collaboration with Harley Davidson for local motorcycle assembly, exports

Speaking to CNBC TV18, the new Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta said that both companies continue to talk about future platforms and collaborations.

Hero MotoCorp and Harley Davidson could consider the local assembly of Harley motorcycles in India and even exporting them to global markets. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, the new Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta said that both companies continue to talk about future platforms and collaborations.

Hero MotoCorp and Harley Davidson joined hands in 2020 after the American motorcycle giant decided to exit the Indian market. Hero MotoCorp became the exclusive distributor of Harley bikes in India and a plan to jointly developed motorcycles was also agreed upon.

First off the block, will be the Harley Davidson X440 which will be launched in early July. Bookings for this motorcycle have already opened up.

Gupta said that Hero MotoCorp will launch its biggest onslaught of premium bikes in its history in Fy24. The launch of the new Xtreme and the relaunch of Karizma is also on the cards.

"Hero and Harley have jointly developed a motorcycle at Hero’s R&D Centre in Jaipur. Harley Davidson teams have helped in designing the motorcycle", he said.

While the jointly developed bike will be sold as Harley Davidson in India, the same platform will be used for a premium motorcycle under the Hero branding. The Hero Motorcycle based on the Harley platform will be exported to global markets.

