Hero MotoCorp CEO explores potential collaboration with Harley Davidson for local motorcycle assembly, exports

homeauto NewsHero MotoCorp CEO explores potential collaboration with Harley Davidson for local motorcycle assembly, exports

By Parikshit Luthra  Jun 8, 2023 10:37:13 PM IST (Published)

Speaking to CNBC TV18, the new Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta said that both companies continue to talk about future platforms and collaborations.

Hero MotoCorp and Harley Davidson could consider the local assembly of Harley motorcycles in India and even exporting them to global markets. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, the new Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta said that both companies continue to talk about future platforms and collaborations.

Hero MotoCorp and Harley Davidson joined hands in 2020 after the American motorcycle giant decided to exit the Indian market. Hero MotoCorp became the exclusive distributor of Harley bikes in India and a plan to jointly developed motorcycles was also agreed upon.
First off the block, will be the Harley Davidson X440 which will be launched in early July. Bookings for this motorcycle have already opened up.
