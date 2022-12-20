Hero MotoCorp launches new ‘XPulse 200T 4Valve’ at Rs 1.26 lakh

Hero MotoCorp said that this new launch is aimed to further strengthen the company’s commitment towards adding youthful and thrilling offerings to its premium portfolio.

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters on Tuesday, launched a new variant of its premium bike ‘XPulse 200T 4Valve’ for Rs 1,25,726 (Ex-Showroom, Mumbai). The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer, in a press release, said that this new launch is aimed to further strengthen the company’s commitment towards adding youthful and thrilling offerings to its premium portfolio.

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer (CGO), Hero MotoCorp, said in a statement, “XPulse has built a robust position among motorcycling enthusiasts in India, and we are certain that this trend will be further strengthened with the launch of the new Hero XPulse 200T 4V.”

The new Hero XPulse 200T 4V comes with enhanced touring capabilities and superior state-of-the-art technology. The new bike features a 200cc 4-Valve Oil Cooled Engine, which the company claims will offer 6 percent more power and 5 percent more torque.

“Offering a distinctive experience to riders, the Hero XPulse 200T 4V truly comes in an all-new avatar, with its bold, youthful, and retro design elements. An embodiment of endless highways, and the dream of freedom, the new motorcycle is engineered to deliver an unmatched touring experience with utmost comfort and performance,” Singh added.

In addition to this, the new XPulse 200T 4V also comes loaded with a variety of intelligent assistance systems like turn-by-turn navigation, an LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, gear indicator, trip meter and service reminder.

Hero MotoCorp also expects its new XPulse 200T 4V to further grow the ‘XCLAN’ community riding platform of XPulse 200 riders, which provides access to some additional benefits to the customers.

