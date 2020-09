Hero MotoCorp, which currently holds a 35 percent stake in Bengaluru-based electric vehicle startup Ather Energy, could soon assume majority control of the company. Industry sources told CNBC-TV18 that Hero MotoCorp is considering assuming a majority stake and also the possibility of selling Ather scooters at Hero dealerships across the country.

Hero MotoCorp has not ruled out the possibility of taking majority control and greater synergies with Ather.

“With a stake of 34.6 percent, Hero MotoCorp is already the largest shareholder in Ather. This reflects our confidence in the progress that Ather has made over the past few years. As already stated, our internal program on Electric Vehicles (EVs) is also progressing well," a Hero MotoCorp spokesperson said in response to CNBC-TV18's query.

"At a time when the world is increasingly moving towards partnerships, we remain open for further collaborations with suitable players in the emerging mobility space," he added.

Established in 2013, Ather Energy has been manufacturing and selling electric scooters in Bengaluru and recently entered the Chennai market. The company’s founder Tarun Mehta said that he is focused on expanding Ather’s presence in 8 more cities by the end of FY21.

The company’s plans to expand capacity and touchpoints have been delayed by 3-4 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Our immediate focus over the next six to eight months is to establish Ather’s new 450X in a really strong place, scale up operations and kick-start our new production plant by December," said Mehta. Ather is likely to announce new dealer partners in the coming few weeks. The company is aiming to have one dealer in at least 20 cities by 2022.

Ather Energy is currently in talks to raise more funds mainly for setting up the new production plant, expanding presence across the country and marketing of the new 450X. “What we are building from a technology, brand, marketing and supply chain perspectives is very different. Ather will remain independent and there are no plans for Hero to take majority control," said Mehta. However, Mehta said that Ather would welcome more investments from Hero and did not rule out closer synergies and long term collaboration in the future. “They have been fantastic supporters," he said.

According to sources, Hero MotoCorp is in touch with Ather and is likely to participate in future fundraising rounds as well.

Hero MotoCorp first invested in Ather in 2016. In July, the company announced a further investment of Rs 84 crore in the startup, taking its stake from 31 percent to 35 percent.

“Adoption of environment-friendly fuel is a priority for Hero MotoCorp, as is propagating sustainable manufacturing through green facilities. HMCL intends to enhance its participation in the EV space by partnering with Ather in addition to pursuing its internal EV program," said Hero MotoCorp in an exchange filing.