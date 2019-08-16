Auto
Hero MotoCorp manufacturing plants to remain shut for 4 days till August 18
Updated : August 16, 2019 04:20 PM IST
In a regulatory filing, Hero MotoCorp said its manufacturing facilities will be closed from August 15 to 18, 2019.
Hero MotoCorp further said production planning is a matter of advance monitoring of the market dynamics and prudent demand forecasting.Â
