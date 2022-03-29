The Income Tax (I-T) Department has alleged that multinational motorcycle company Hero MotoCorp Ltd made bogus expenses of more than Rs 1,000 crore, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The allegations, as cited by the sources, come after the I-T Department conducted searches at multiple premises of the company.

The investigation, however, is still in progress, said the sources, who did not want to be named.

The company officials were not immediately available for comments.

The I-T Dept conducted search operations at Hero MotoCorp premises for four days -- from March 23 to March 26. It covered more than 40 locations including Chairman and CEO Pawan Munjal's residence

Sources had earlier told CNBC-TV18 that these searches were part of a tax evasion investigation against the country's largest two-wheeler automobiles manufacturer.

As part of the searches, a team of officials of the department was looking at financial documents and other business transactions of the company and its promoters.

Hero MotoCorp emerged as the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer in 2001, in terms of units sold in a calendar year. It has since managed to maintain the title.