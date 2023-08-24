CNBC TV18
Hero MotoCorp launches new Glamour in two variants — starting at Rs 82,348

Hero MotoCorp launches new Glamour in two variants — starting at Rs 82,348

Launched in two variants, Drum and Disc, the new Glamour's pricing starts at Rs 82,348 (Drum) and Rs 86,348 (Disc), both ex-showroom, Delhi.

Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Aug 24, 2023 6:57:30 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Hero MotoCorp launches new Glamour in two variants — starting at Rs 82,348
The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp Ltd on Thursday (August 24) launched the new Glamour in a refreshed avatar.

The all-new Glamour is the latest addition to the company’s range of technologically-advanced and attractively-designed products in the 125cc segment, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.
The Glamour comes with Hero MotoCorp's revolutionary i3S technology (Idle Stop-Start System). The new fully digital console, real-time mileage indicator, and mobile charging port add to the tech profile of the motorcycle.
With robust design features, the edited Glamour looks more powerful — the chequered stripes adding to classic styling. Superior ergonomics ensure a high level of comfort, accessibility and long-distance commute.
Also Read: Xiaomi gets green light from China's state planner to enter EV market amid auto surplus
Launched in two variants, Drum and Disc, the new Glamour's pricing starts at Rs 82,348 (Drum) and Rs 86,348 (Disc), both ex-showroom, Delhi.
Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer, India BU, Hero MotoCorp, said, "The introduction of the new Glamour will further strengthen the brand’s presence in the most competitive 125cc segment and help in improving market share."
Comfort
Superior ergonomics through reduced rider (8mm) and pillion seat height (17mm) ensures easier accessibility and upright seating position. The flatter tank profile and increased rider seat space offer an active and high level of comfort. The ground clearance of 170mm provides a confident riding stance.
Tech-enabled
The new Glamour comes with a full digital cluster, real-time mileage indicator, and low fuel indicator, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free riding experience. It also has an integrated USB charger that further boosts rider convenience.
Also Read: Mahindra’s Pininfarina to launch custom-built cars for its customers: Report
Engine
It is powered by an OBD2 & E20 compliant 125cc engine, with a power output of 7.97kW@ 7500 RPM and torque of 10.6 Nm @ 6000 RPM and delivering a mileage of 63 km/l.
Colours
The latest Glamour comes in three new colour options — Candy Blazing Red, Techno BlueBlack and Sports Red-Black.
Shares of Hero MotoCorp Ltd ended at Rs 2,930.80, down by Rs 20.15, or 0.68 percent on the BSE.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
