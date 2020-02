Hero MotoCorp has launched BS-VI compliant Glamour and Passion Pro motorcycles.

The new Glamour variant is priced at Rs 68,900 (ex-showroom), while the cost of the Passion Pro 2020 will range between Rs 64,990 and Rs 67,190 (ex-showroom).

Hero MotoCorp had earlier rolled out BS-VI-compliant Maestro Edge 125 And Destini 125 priced at Rs 67,950 and Rs 64,310 respectively.