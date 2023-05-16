Hero MotoCorp launches all-new OBD-II & E20 compliant adventure motorcycle, XPulse 200 4 Valve

The XPulse 200 4V comes with an E20-compliant engine that can run on an ethanol-blended gasoline mixture of up to 20 percent. All details about variants, pricing, design and features here. Shares of Hero Motocorp Ltd ended at Rs 2,685.80, down by Rs 8.65, or 0.32 percent on the BSE.
The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday, May 16, launched the all-new OBD-II and E20-compliant adventure motorcycle — XPulse 200 4 Valve.
The XPulse 200 4V comes with an E20-compliant engine that can run on an ethanol-blended gasoline mixture of up to 20 percent, the company said in an exchange notification.
The motorcycle brings the on-board diagnostics (OBD), a self-diagnostics system, that helps in detecting any errors or malfunctions in the vehicle, and brings it to the user's attention, via a malfunction indicator light (MIL).
From updated ergonomics and lighting technology to advanced braking modes, the Hero XPulse 200 4V offers everything to explore the unexplored.
Launched in two variants – Base and Pro — the XPulse 200 4V is available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country at an attractive price (ex-showroom, Delhi) of Rs 1,43,516 (Base) and Rs 1,50,891 (Pro).
Engine and performance
The XPulse 200 4V is powered by a 200cc 4 valve oil cooled BS-VI (OBD-II and E20 compliant) engine, which churns out a maximum power output of 19.1 PS at 8000 rpm and a peak torque of 17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm.
The OBD-II device monitors the performance of the catalytic converter and adds to the vehicle’s efficiency by sending notifications about any malfunction.
ABS Modes
Adding to the overall performance of the motorcycle is the addition of three ABS modes that are suited for different riding conditions – road, off-road, and rally.
Design
The new 60mm taller rally style windshield protects the rider from windblast on the face and chest, thus reducing fatigue. With the all-new Class-D LED projector headlamp with LED DRLs and the increased light intensity by 230 percent, riders can now travel more confidently than ever before, even at night. The premium switchgear completes the overall look.
Hero XPulse 200 4V – Pro variant
The fully adjustable front suspension of 250mm and rear suspension of 220mm in the XPulse 200 4V Pro Variant, promises a stress-free ride during long travels.
Taller seat height (850mm), increased ground clearance (270mm), and a handlebar riser underline the robust off-road attributes. The extended gear lever and longer side stand to ensure an unmatched off-road experience.
Colours
The new XPulse 200 4V comes with bold graphics and striking dual-tone colour schemes — Matte Nexus Blue, Techno Blue, and Black Sports Red in the base variant. The Rally edition graphics in the Pro variant matches the desire for adventure, as per the company.
