Hero MotoCorp launches all-new OBD-II & E20 compliant adventure motorcycle, XPulse 200 4 Valve

Hero MotoCorp launches all-new OBD-II & E20 compliant adventure motorcycle, XPulse 200 4 Valve
By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 16, 2023 6:26:33 PM IST (Published)

The XPulse 200 4V comes with an E20-compliant engine that can run on an ethanol-blended gasoline mixture of up to 20 percent. All details about variants, pricing, design and features here. Shares of Hero Motocorp Ltd ended at Rs 2,685.80, down by Rs 8.65, or 0.32 percent on the BSE.

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday, May 16, launched the all-new OBD-II and E20-compliant adventure motorcycle — XPulse 200 4 Valve.

The XPulse 200 4V comes with an E20-compliant engine that can run on an ethanol-blended gasoline mixture of up to 20 percent, the company said in an exchange notification.


The motorcycle brings the on-board diagnostics (OBD), a self-diagnostics system, that helps in detecting any errors or malfunctions in the vehicle, and brings it to the user's attention, via a malfunction indicator light (MIL).

