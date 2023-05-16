Hero MotoCorp launches all-new OBD-II & E20 compliant adventure motorcycle, XPulse 200 4 Valve

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday, May 16, launched the all-new OBD-II and E20-compliant adventure motorcycle — XPulse 200 4 Valve. The XPulse 200 4V comes with an E20-compliant engine that can run on an ethanol-blended gasoline mixture of up to 20 percent, the company said in an exchange notification.

The motorcycle brings the on-board diagnostics (OBD), a self-diagnostics system, that helps in detecting any errors or malfunctions in the vehicle, and brings it to the user's attention, via a malfunction indicator light (MIL).