Hero MotoCorp, has commenced distribution of Harley Davidson motorcycles in India. The world's largest two-wheeler maker, has on boarded 11 existing Harley dealers and started dispatching Harley products to them on the January 18, the company in a statement to the stock exchange.

Hero has setup a separate vertical to drive sales of Harley Davidson bikes and merchandise in India. Hero has appointed Ravi Avalur, who headed the International Business for Cooper and the Indian business for Ducati in previous roles. Four executives from Harley Davidson's India team have joined Hero's team to spearhead the sale of Harley in India.

The company will sell Harley Davidson motorcycles through 11 marquee dealerships in Kolkata, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Bhubaneshwar, Delhi, Dehradun and Hyderabad. However, to allay concerns around vehicle servicing and availability of parts, Hero would be using its own dealer network to cater to the needs of existing Harley customers across the country. "Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson are committed together to providing a smooth and hassle-free ownership experience to the existing and future Harley Davidson customers in India," the company said in a statement.

Hero MotoCorp Chairman Pawan Munjal had recently told CNBC-TV18 that the strategic partnership with Harley Davidson was a solid step in Hero's premiumisation journey and that the licensing agreement would allow Hero to sell its own premium motorcycles under the Harley name in India and emerging markets.