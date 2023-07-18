Hero MotoCorp introduces new Xtreme 200S 4 Valve at Rs 1.41 lakh

2 Min Read
After the launch of Hero Xtreme 160R 4V, two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp Ltd on Tuesday (July 18) said it has introduced the new Xtreme 200S 4 Valve.
The new bike offers power-packed riding dynamics and sporty character combined with safety and everyday practicality, the company said in an exchange filing.
Smartphone connectivity is enabled with turn-by-turn navigation along with Bluetooth for call and SMS alerts, and the rear hugger makes the new Xtreme 200S 4V fully equipped for long travel for the city along with sporty riding.
The 200cc 4-valve oil-cooled engine offering 6 percent more power and 5 percent added torque, delivers a punchy performance.
4 valve Technology
The new Hero Xtreme 200S 4V is powered by a 200cc 4-valve oil-cooled OBD2 and E20-compliant engine with XSense technology. With an output of 19.1 PS @ 8000 RPM and maximum torque of 17.35 Nm @ 6500 RPM, the engine enhances sporty riding dynamics and pleasure.
The 4 valve oil-cooled engine not only provides superior power across the mid and top-end speed range but also offers stress-free engine performance even at high speeds, while keeping the vibrations in control.
The significantly improved transmission in Xtreme 200S 4V offers better strength and durability, while the gear ratio has been updated for better tractive effort and acceleration.
Safety
The 7-step adjustable mono-shock suspension and 130mm wide radial rear tyre with superior grip and traction provide precise handling, making every kilometer more relaxed. The updated front and rear petal disc brakes along with single-channel ABS provide a high degree of efficient braking and safety.
Connectivity
The full-digital LCD meter in Hero Xtreme 200S 4V opens up a new world for you, not only in terms of readability, but as an operating concept. It offers unmatched features such as gear indicator, eco-mode indicator, service reminder and trip meter, which provide regular updates on vehicle efficiency. In addition, it also offers smart-phone connectivity and 'Turn-by-Turn' navigation.
Colours
Striking and vibrant dual-tone combinations such as Moon Yellow, Panther Black Metallic, and a premium Stealth Edition perfectly express the dynamic sports character of the new Xtreme 200S 4V.
Price
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V will be available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country at a price of Rs 1,41,250/ (ex-showroom Delhi).
