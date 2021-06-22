Hero MotoCorp hikes prices of two-wheelers by up to Rs 3,000

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday has announced there would be an increase in its ex-showroom prices by up to Rs 3,000 for its motorcycles and scooters effective July 1, 2021.

The price hike is expected to partially offset the impact of the commodity prices that have seen an upward trend. The company did not disclose the price increase for each of its models and saying it depends on the model and the specific market.

The company has seen a 50.83 percent sales drop in May and the upward price hike may further dent the sales, it is forging ahead expecting a bountiful monsoon in the coming months.

In terms of absolute sales, Hero sold 1,83,044 two-wheelers in May, a 62.44 percent increase when compared to the two-wheelers sold in May last year. The two-wheelers sold in May 2020 were 1,12,682. The company has stated the drop in its May 2021 sales was due to the closure of its plant operations due to the COVID-19 situation.

Hero has been increasing its price steadily citing an ongoing increase in commodity prices. In January this year, they had announced a price hike of Rs 1,500.

On April 1, the prices were hiked by Rs 2,500 citing the same reasons. This would be the third price hike since January 2021.