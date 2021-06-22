Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • auto>
    • Hero MotoCorp hikes prices of two-wheelers by up to Rs 3,000

    Hero MotoCorp hikes prices of two-wheelers by up to Rs 3,000

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The company did not disclose the price increase for each of its models and saying it depends on the model and the specific market.

    Hero MotoCorp hikes prices of two-wheelers by up to Rs 3,000
    Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday has announced there would be an increase in its ex-showroom prices by up to Rs 3,000 for its motorcycles and scooters effective July 1, 2021.
    The price hike is expected to partially offset the impact of the commodity prices that have seen an upward trend. The company did not disclose the price increase for each of its models and saying it depends on the model and the specific market.
    The company has seen a 50.83 percent sales drop in May and the upward price hike may further dent the sales, it is forging ahead expecting a bountiful monsoon in the coming months.
    Also read: India auto hub lets car plants run at full capacity despite few vaccinations
    In terms of absolute sales, Hero sold 1,83,044 two-wheelers in May, a 62.44 percent increase when compared to the two-wheelers sold in May last year. The two-wheelers sold in May 2020 were 1,12,682. The company has stated the drop in its May 2021 sales was due to the closure of its plant operations due to the COVID-19 situation.
    Hero has been increasing its price steadily citing an ongoing increase in commodity prices. In January this year, they had announced a price hike of Rs 1,500.
    On April 1, the prices were hiked by Rs 2,500 citing the same reasons. This would be the third price hike since January 2021.
    Also read: Here's why Maruti cars have become expensive over the past few months
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Gujarat announces new EV policy; state to provide subsidy support of Rs 870 cr over four years

    Next Article

    Smooth Ride Podcast: Why 2021 was a bumper year for tractors and will we see anything like it again?

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Asian Paints3,010.80 -57.75
    Bajaj Finance6,016.80 -99.20
    Nestle17,436.55 -212.60
    HUL2,490.25 -24.10
    Kotak Mahindra1,757.10 -14.95
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Asian Paints3,010.85 -58.70
    Bajaj Finance6,017.40 -98.45
    Nestle17,451.20 -191.30
    HUL2,489.60 -26.50
    IndusInd Bank1,000.35 -7.45
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Asian Paints3,010.80 -57.75 -1.88
    Bajaj Finance6,016.80 -99.20 -1.62
    Nestle17,436.55 -212.60 -1.20
    HUL2,490.25 -24.10 -0.96
    Kotak Mahindra1,757.10 -14.95 -0.84
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Asian Paints3,010.85 -58.70 -1.91
    Bajaj Finance6,017.40 -98.45 -1.61
    Nestle17,451.20 -191.30 -1.08
    HUL2,489.60 -26.50 -1.05
    IndusInd Bank1,000.35 -7.45 -0.74

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.36500.26500.36
    Euro-Rupee88.50600.18800.21
    Pound-Rupee103.48900.22600.22
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6714-0.0002-0.04
    View More