Hero MotoCorp fails to cheer investors on new motorcycle launch

By Asmita Pant

Mini The shares of the two-wheeler manufacturer were trading 1.6 percent lower at Rs 2,596 on BSE at 1:42 pm.

The shares of Hero MotoCorp fell as much as 2.1 percent on Wednesday, after the company announced the launch of Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0. "Further strengthening the rapidly expanding portfolio in the premium segment, Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, today launched the new Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 edition ahead of the festive season," the company said in an exchange filing.

"With a progressive design and clear advances in the areas of connectivity and equipment, the new 2.0 edition of the Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth is set to script another chapter in the motorcycle’s success story," Hero MotoCorp said in an exchange filing.

Hero Xtreme is powered by a 163cc air-cooled BS-VI-compliant engine with a power output of 15.2 PS. Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 will be available for Rs 1,29,738 (ex-showroom Delhi). The motorcycle comes in a matte black shade with red accents.

The newly launched motorcycle is embedded with “Hero Connect”, a mobility device that lets riders stay connected, allowing them to trace live locations. The Hero Connect app will provide various useful alerts - Geo-Fence alert, Speed alert, Topple alert, Tow Away alert, and Unplug alerts.