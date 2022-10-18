Hero MotoCorp-backed Ather Energy raises Rs 400 crore in Series E funding

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Hero MotoCorp-backed electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy has raised Rs 400.6 crore ($50 million) in a round led by existing investor Caladium Investment, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.

Ather Energy has been valued at around $750-800 million following the funding round, sources in the know told CNBC-TV18.

The latest fundraising is an extension of the Series E round of $128 million which was led by National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd's (NIIFL) Strategic Opportunities Fund (SOF) and Hero MotoCorp along with additional investors in May this year.

With Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus e-scooter models in its product portfolio, the company has been aggressively expanding, with the opening of nine new markets — Pune, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Coimbatore, Kochi, Kozhikode and Kolkata, and the installation of Ather Grid in all the new cities.

The EV maker also unveiled its collector's edition vehicle Series 1, the only two-wheeler with transparent panels in India, in September. The Series 1 vehicle has been designed for early owners of the vehicle with only a limited group eligible to purchase.

Hero MotoCorp is an early investor in Ather Energy and has been part of its growth story since 2016. The company currently holds around a 35 percent stake in the electric two-wheeler maker.

Ather has a plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, with a current capacity of 1.2 lakh units per annum. The capacity is expected to go up to four lakh units per year with the new facility in Hosur, which is expected to be functional later this year.