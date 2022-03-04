Hero MotoCorp announces new brand Vida for electric mobility

Hero MotoCorp, one of the world's largest manufacturers of two-wheelers and three-wheelers, today announced the launch of its electric vehicle (EV) brand Vida. The new brand may finally end the legal tussles between Hero MotoCorp and Hero Electric over the use of the trademarked name in the EV segment.

Vida will make its debut in India later this month and the release of its first electric two-wheeler on July 1 will coincide with the birth anniversary of Dr Brijmohan Lall, chairman emeritus of the company. Deliveries are expected to begin in the second half of 2022. The vehicles will be manufactured at Hero MotoCorp's 'green' facility at Chittoor. The company has already partnered with Taiwanese battery-giant Gogoro to introduce a battery-swapping network in India along with other strategic considerations for e-scooters.

Unveiling the logo, Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO of Hero MotoCorp, said, “Vida means life, and the brand’s sole purpose is to create a positive impact on the world and move us all forward in meaningful ways. We believe the name is perfect for what we are building for our children and the next generation. This is truly the dawn of something special. In only 17 weeks from today we will unveil our Vida platform, products and services to make the world a better place.”

Dr Munjal also announced a $100-million Global Sustainability Fund to establish global partnerships. The fund will be spearheaded by the BML Munjal University (BMU) and Hero MotoCorp to support over 10,000 entrepreneurs on environmental, social, and governance (ESG ) solutions.

“When I see our future generations, especially my grandchildren, all I want to do is build a future of optimism, a future of positive energy, a future which is clean, where everyone has something to look forward to and participate in something bigger and better. With the creation of ‘Vida’ we will offer everyone the opportunity to thrive, grow and live better while continuing to move the way they want. I will lead this initiative from the front,” Dr Munjal added.

