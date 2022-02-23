Hero Moto ties up with BPCL for EV charging infra; a look at similar partnerships

Hero Motocorp and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) have joined hands to establish charging infrastructure for two-wheeled electric vehicles (EV) across the country. With this, Hero became the first major OEM in India to tie up with a large public sector undertaking (PSU) to promote EVs in India.

But this is not the only such partnership in the Indian EV ecosystem. Here are the other EV tie-ups.

Jio-BP and Mahindra

In December 2021, Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML), operating under the brand name Jio-BP and the Mahindra Group signed an MoU for the creation of EV products and services. Both companies will evaluate charging solutions by Jio-BP for Mahindra vehicles, including three- and four-wheelers, small electric commercial vehicles and quadracycles.

Mahindra and Flipkart

Mahindra Logistics and Walmart-owned Flipkart entered a partnership to accelerate the use of EVs in the last-mile delivery of Filpkart’s services. Together, they will deploy over 25,000 EVs in the fleet by 2030. The Mahindra Group’s logistics arm already has an electric last-mile delivery service called EDEL, which operates in six cities.

TVS Motor and BMW Motorrad

TVS Motor has expanded its long-term partnership with BWM Motorrad to develop EVs and future technologies in India. The first product will be a two-wheeler EV and it is expected to be ready by 2023.

Also read: Here are 7 most exciting tech innovations that will drive the EV revolution

Mahindra and Common Service Centres (CSC)

In February 2022, Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd (MEML) and Common Service Centres (CSC) tied up to promote the adoption of electric vehicles in rural India. CSC is a government organisation that helps provide employment in rural India.

Through this collaboration, Mahindra will offer its range of electric vehicles like the Treo and Alfa to customers in the rural markets of India.

Tata Power and Lodha Group

Real estate developer Lodha Group and Tata Power partnered to provide electric vehicle charging infrastructure at the Lodha Group’s residential and commercial projects across Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune.

Jio-BP and Blusmart

Jio-BP and all-electric ride-hailing platform BluSmart tied up to set up commercial and large-scale EV charging infrastructure in locations where BluSmart operates. The first phase of the project will be rolled out in the NCR.

Tata Power and ama Stays and Trails

Tata Power has collaborated with amã Stays and Trails, which is India's first branded homestay portfolio by Indian Hotels Company Ltd, to set up EV charging stations at over 30 of the brand’s villas and heritage bungalows across 11 locations.

Toyota and Suzuki