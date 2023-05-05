Hero Moto rides on ‘seasonally’ high sales volumes but analysts remain cautious

Hero MotoCorp shares traded in the green on May 5, a day after the two-wheeler maker reported its earnings for the January to March 2023 quarter, beating CNBC-TV18 poll projections. Here's what analysts make of the results

Hero Moto’s margin came in at 13 percent, reflecting an improvement of 180 basis points on a year-on-year basis, driven by lower commodity costs, higher savings, and judicious price increases.