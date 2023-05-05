English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeauto NewsHero Moto rides on ‘seasonally’ high sales volumes but analysts remain cautious

Hero Moto rides on ‘seasonally’ high sales volumes but analysts remain cautious

Hero Moto rides on ‘seasonally’ high sales volumes but analysts remain cautious
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Kanishka Sarkar  May 5, 2023 1:20:24 PM IST (Updated)

Hero MotoCorp shares traded in the green on May 5, a day after the two-wheeler maker reported its earnings for the January to March 2023 quarter, beating CNBC-TV18 poll projections. Here's what analysts make of the results

Hero MotoCorp shares traded in the green on May 5, a day after the two-wheeler maker reported its earnings for the January to March 2023 quarter, beating CNBC-TV18 poll projections.

Recommended Articles

View All
Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next

Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next

May 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


Hero Moto’s margin came in at 13 percent, reflecting an improvement of 180 basis points on a year-on-year basis, driven by lower commodity costs, higher savings, and judicious price increases.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X