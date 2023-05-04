English
Hero Moto Earnings Preview: Urban demand recovery, Navratri sales to drive earnings

By Sonia Shenoy  May 4, 2023 6:39:22 AM IST (Published)

Operating leverage is expected due to price hikes undertaken by the company to pass on higher raw material prices.

India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp will be reporting results on Thursday. The company is likely to report double-digit growth in its topline and bottomline during the March quarter.

A CNBC-TV18 poll also expects the company's operating margin to expand by 100 basis points compared to the same period last year.
