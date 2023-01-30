homeauto News

Hero Moto launches new scooter 'XOOM' in the 110 CC segment

By Vivek Dubey  Jan 30, 2023 3:43:39 PM IST (Updated)

The company has priced this new scooter starting at Rs 68,599 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and bookings for the same will begin from February 1, 2023.

India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp, on Monday, launched a new scooter called Xoom in India. The company has priced this new scooter starting at Rs 68,599 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and bookings for the same will begin from February 1, 2023.

Hero MotoCorp’s this new scooter comes with a sharply sculpted design and gets features like an all-LED headlamp, X-shaped LED DRLs and a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. The new Xoom rides on 12-inch alloy wheels.
(This is a developing story and will be updated soon)
(Edited by : Vivek Dubey)
First Published: Jan 30, 2023 3:33 PM IST
