Hero MotoCorp identifies three levers of growth, but CLSA downgrades citing intense competition

Expanding the core segment, winning in the premium segment, and looking to become a leader in the EV business are the three key levers of growth that two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has identified for the future. It plans to become a leader in the EV business through distribution and partnerships.

At its investor day, the company highlighted its aggressive launch plans in the premium segment. It is planning on launching four new models in the premium segment. For the premium segment, Hero is also looking at setting up over 100 exclusive outlets.

The company also highlighted a ramp-up in its electrical vehicle plans. Hero plans on launching Electric Vehicles in over 100 cities across the country in financial year 2024. It also plans on launching two new scooters in the mid and mass EV segment in the current financial year.

However, CLSA has downgraded the stock to sell as it sees limited upside potential and also cites intense competition behind the downgrade.

The brokerage in its note said that successful implementation of the strategy and recovery in the entry level segment holds the key for Hero. Although the company has aggressive plans in the premium segment, it faces heavy competitive intensity.

"We believe market share gains for Hero will remain a challenge due to increased competitive intensity & expect volumes to grow slower than industry," the note said.

Despite the downgrade, CLSA has maintained its price target on Hero at Rs 2,708. Morgan Stanley also has an underweight rating on Hero with a price target of Rs 2,344.

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, also introduced a new version of its iconic motorcycle Passion+.

