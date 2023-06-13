CNBC TV18
Hero MotoCorp identifies three levers of growth, but CLSA downgrades citing intense competition

By Sonia Shenoy  Jun 13, 2023 11:20:47 AM IST (Published)

Hero plans on launching Electric Vehicles in over 100 cities across the country in financial year 2024.

Expanding the core segment, winning in the premium segment, and looking to become a leader in the EV business are the three key levers of growth that two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has identified for the future. It plans to become a leader in the EV business through distribution and partnerships.

At its investor day, the company highlighted its aggressive launch plans in the premium segment. It is planning on launching four new models in the premium segment. For the premium segment, Hero is also looking at setting up over 100 exclusive outlets.
The company also highlighted a ramp-up in its electrical vehicle plans. Hero plans on launching Electric Vehicles in over 100 cities across the country in financial year 2024. It also plans on launching two new scooters in the mid and mass EV segment in the current financial year.
