Hero-Harley Davidson X440 online booking with the introductory price to end soon, check all details

Last month, Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp launched the X440 in India, the smallest and most affordable Harley-Davidson bike to come to India ever since the Street 750. At Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom), the X440 goes up against the recently-launched Triumph Speed 400 and the upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 450.

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, today announced the new pricing of the Harley-Davidson X440.

The Harley-Davidson X440 will now start from Rs 2.39 lakh onwards (Ex-showroom, Delhi). This price increase of INR 10,500 will apply to all the variants.

Harley-Davidson X440 will be available at current introductory price of INR 2.29 lakh till Aug 3.

"The company will close the online booking window on August 3rd 2023, as the test rides at national scale for the pre-booked customers will begin from September 1st 2023 onwards. Hero MotoCorp will start the production of the Harley-Davidson X440 in September at the company’s Garden Factory at Neemrana, in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan, and commence customer deliveries from October 2023. Deliveries to customers will be made on a prioritised basis as per booking dates," Hero MotoCorp said in a release.

The bike has been jointly designed and developed by Harley and Hero. The bookings opened on July 4, 2023 with a booking amount of INR 5000/-.

"The volume so far has surpassed our expectations and we have reached a point where we have decided to close the online booking channel temporarily," said Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp

Later due to strong demand Hero decided to close the booking window for the Harley-Davidson X440 on August 3. The next booking window will be announced at a later date.

There are three trims of the X440 on sale: Classic, Vivid and Pinnacle. The Classic trim comes with spoke wheels, single-tone colours and blacked-out engine fins, and the introductory price was Rs 2.29 lakh. The Vivid trim comes with alloy wheels, and dual-tone colours, and the introductory price was at Rs 2.49 lakh. The Pinnacle trim comes with alloys, more premium colour schemes, and machined engine fins, and the introductory price was Rs 2.69 lakh.