Hero Electric seeks injunction against Hero Motocorp over 'Hero' brand name

Naveen Munjal-led Hero Electric Vehicles on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court seeking an injunction against Hero MotoCorp using the word 'Hero' for its upcoming electric vehicle in March 2021.

India's largest electric two-wheeler company has cited a 2010 family pact to claim that it has exclusive rights for usage of Hero trademark for electric vehicles (EVs).

While Hero Electric has roped in Khaitan and Company, Pawan Munjal-run Hero MotoCorp has Senior Advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Rajiv Nair on its legal team.

Hero family sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18 in July 2021 that the family pact of 2010 neither places any restrictions on Hero MotoCorp from selling electric vehicles nor does it prevent it from using its trademarks.

Also, all Hero MotoCorp products have a different brand name (such as Splendor, Passion, XPulse & Xtreme, etc), and similarly, the EVs will also have a distinct name and identity. The family agreement only restricts Hero MotoCorp from using the conjunctive term “Hero Electric” for its products, sources close to the development said.

Further, the family agreement of 2010 made a fair division, which allowed the individual families to continue to do the business they were doing at that time. It also specifically allows for family groups to compete, so as not to prevent future growth of their respective businesses, sources in the know told CNBC-TV18.

Hero MotoCorp, which also owns a 35 percent stake in EV startup Ather Energy, plans to launch its first electric product in March. Besides, it has tied up with Taiwan-based Gogoro Inc to bring the latter's battery swapping platform to India. The partners have also decided to collaborate on electric vehicle development to bring Hero-branded, powered by Gogoro network vehicles to market.

Both Hero MotoCorp and Hero Electric have not commented on the story.