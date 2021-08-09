Hero Electric retains top spot in e-bike segment, sells 15,000 EVs in H1

India’s largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero Electric, said it has sold over 15,000 high-speed electric bikes and mopeds in the first half of the year. This is the highest sales for any electric two-wheeler company in India in the same period. The company has sold over 4,500 high-speed electric two wheelers in July, retaining the top position in the segment, according to JMK research.

The EV company had, earlier in the month, also announced its plans to expand its existing facility to manufacture over 3,00,000 electric vehicles per year to meet the rising demand. It plans to grow 100 percent over last year.

Hero Electric offers the widest service network in the segment. The number of dealerships across the country has also increased in wake of various policy initiatives by both the central and state governments aimed at making Hero’s electric scooters the most affordable in the country. With the prices of its most in-demand vehicles -- City Speed Scooter Optima and Nyx -- starting at Rs 53,600, the company expects the demand to further increase.

Rajesh Jadam, a dealer for Hero Electric in Rajasthan’s Ajmer said, “Post-June 11, the demand for electric vehicles has grown by over 10 times. We have been dealers of Hero Electric for close to eight years and July has been the busiest month for us. We have been getting numerous inquiries to test ride the bikes, not just at our stores, but also online.”

The customers are booking the electric two-wheelers due to the affordable pricing of below Rs 60,000. The Ajmer dealer claimed that 90 percent of his stocks are already booked

The company has also promised to create an ecosystem by re-skilling and training mechanics and garage owners, under its Preferred Garage Owners (PGOs) initiative, to service all types of electric bikes in the near future.

In an official press release, the company claimed that it has trained over 6,000 such PGOs so far and is now committed to train over 20,000 such owners in the next two years.

Commenting on the soaring demand, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, referred to the favourable market conditions and thanked the government for its EV policy initiatives.

“The green shoots for this are visible in the numbers we have achieved in the month of July and overall, in the first half of the year. Our manufacturing facilities are working overtime to cater to the demand. Hero Electric is proud to have achieved our goals despite all challenges,” Gill said.