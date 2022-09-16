ARAI teams visit Hero Electric, Okinawa and other EV players to probe FAME-II norm violations

By Parikshit Luthra

Mini Investigating authorities believe that some EV makers have been allegedly taking subsidies under the country's Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric vehicles (FAME-II) scheme but have violated the minimum local value addition criteria needed for this.

According to people in the know, the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) teams have started visiting factories of electric vehicle (EV) makers like Hero Electric and Okinawa to probe FAME-II violations. The action comes after the government received several whistleblower complaints against many EV companies for violating these norms.

The investigating authorities believe that some EV makers have been allegedly taking subsidies under the country's Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric vehicles (FAME-II) scheme but have violated the minimum local value addition criteria needed for this.

Now, the ARAI teams are probing these allegations and CNBC-TV18 has learnt that inspections are on to check if subsidised products are indeed being made in India.

Also Read | Nitin Gadkari confident of reducing logistics cost to 10%, calls for more EV production

Meanwhile, it is also learnt that the Ministry of Heavy Industries is in touch with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on a probe against Hero Electric which had probed duty evasion by the company and issued an issued notice in December 2020 for the same.

(This copy will be updated)