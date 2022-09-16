    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeauto News

    ARAI teams visit Hero Electric, Okinawa and other EV players to probe FAME-II norm violations

    ARAI teams visit Hero Electric, Okinawa and other EV players to probe FAME-II norm violations

    ARAI teams visit Hero Electric, Okinawa and other EV players to probe FAME-II norm violations
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Parikshit Luthra   IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Investigating authorities believe that some EV makers have been allegedly taking subsidies under the country's Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric vehicles (FAME-II) scheme but have violated the minimum local value addition criteria needed for this.

    According to people in the know, the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) teams have started visiting factories of electric vehicle (EV) makers like Hero Electric and Okinawa to probe FAME-II violations. The action comes after the government received several whistleblower complaints against many EV companies for violating these norms.
    The investigating authorities believe that some EV makers have been allegedly taking subsidies under the country's Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric vehicles (FAME-II) scheme but have violated the minimum local value addition criteria needed for this.
    Now, the ARAI teams are probing these allegations and CNBC-TV18 has learnt that inspections are on to check if subsidised products are indeed being made in India.
    Also Read | Nitin Gadkari confident of reducing logistics cost to 10%, calls for more EV production
    Meanwhile, it is also learnt that the Ministry of Heavy Industries is in touch with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on a probe against Hero Electric which had probed duty evasion by the company and issued an issued notice in December 2020 for the same.
    (This copy will be updated)
    (Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    ARAIelectric vehicleFAME IIHero ElectricOkinawa

    Next Article

    EV battery tech is fast evolving as investment pours into innovation

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng