Hero Electric launches extended range variants of two-wheelers Optima and Nyx
Updated : August 19, 2019 01:21 PM IST
The new vehicles will be available across the country from Hero Electric dealerships and carry a price tag of Rs 68,721 (ex. PAN India) for Optima ER (extended range) and Rs 69,754 (ex. PAN India) for Nyx (ER), respectively, the company said in a release.
