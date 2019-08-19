Hero Electric launches extended range variants of two-wheelers Optima and Nyx

Ludhiana-based manufacturer Hero Electric on Monday launched extended range variants of its electric two-wheeler offerings Optima and Nyx.

The new vehicles will be available across the country from Hero Electric dealerships and carry a price tag of Rs 68,721 (ex. PAN India) for Optima ER (extended range) and Rs 69,754 (ex. PAN India) for Nyx (ER), respectively, the company said in a release.

“We want to offer the best of Hero Electric products to all our customers. One feedback that we have constantly received was the range anxiety associated with e-scooters, and with the Nyx ER and Optima ER we are addressing that issue and offering a package that is high on performance and usability,” Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric India, said.

“I am confident that customers will appreciate these additions alongside the FAME II benefits that have made our range even more affordable,” he added.

The central government has been pushing for adoption of electric vehicles in the country. It recently reduced the goods and services tax (GST) on electric vehicles from 12 percent to 5 percent on and on electric vehicle chargers from 18 percent to 5 percent to incentivise a switch to the cleaner mode of transport.