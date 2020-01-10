Auto
Here's what Volkswagen India plans to launch in 2020-21
Updated : January 10, 2020 03:13 PM IST
This February the company will showcase its electric vehicle based on the 'MEB platform'
Volkswagen brand plans to heavily focus on introducing its global line-up of SUV portfolio for the Indian market.
