Here’s how to convert your 10-year-old diesel car into an EV in Delhi

The Delhi government had announced in November that diesel cars older than 10 years will not be allowed to ply in the national capital unless their engines are swapped with fully electric drivetrains. A drivetrain comprises components that transfer power from a cars motors to its wheels. In hybrid electric vehicles , the design of the drivetrain specifies how an electric motor works together with a conventional engine.

“Delhi is now open to ICE to electric retrofitting! Vehicles if found fit can convert their diesel to the electric engine,” Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot had tweeted last month, adding the department would empanel manufacturers of pure electric kit by approved testing agencies to execute the conversion.

Back in 2015, the environment protection body National Green Tribunal (NGT) had said all diesel vehicles older than 10 years and registered in the state would be deregistered. The rule implied that after reaching the deadline, diesel car owners in Delhi could either get the vehicle scrapped or sell it off in a different state where the 10-year rule doesn’t apply. Now, diesel car owners have a third option to bypass the ban – retrofitting.

What is retrofitting?

In a vehicle, retrofitting can be done by replacing the combustion powertrain with an electric driveline. In Europe, diesel trucks and buses are retrofitted to convert into zero-emission commercial vehicles. The method helps to reduce carbon emissions in the city.

How to turn a diesel car into an EV?

Considering older diesel vehicles are not designed to accommodate a battery, incorporating an EV powertrain will require a lot of research and development. It is likely the space for the diesel engine, which will be removed, will be used to house the electric motor, wiring circuit and control units for the EV system. The battery is likely to be placed in the space for the diesel fuel tank.

Technicians will also have to configure the control and power transmission units, place the electric motor and high- and low-voltage circuits and re-wire the car’s electricals to the battery instead of an alternator. As these are old cars, they will also require additional structural support to protect the EV components.

What is the cost of conversion?

There are a few agencies in India that undertake EV conversions for a price range of Rs 4 lakh to Rs 6 lakh.

Hyderabad-based startup ETrio is already converting ICE diesel and petrol-based Maruti Alto and DZire to electric cars. These cars can run up to 150 km on a single charge. The price for conversion is Rs 4 lakh, although ETrio offers consumers the option to lease the kit or buy an electrified car directly from them.

Similarly, Bangalore-based Altigreen is converting fossil-fuel-based vehicles from bikes to trucks into hybrid vehicles. Altigreen’s hybrid kit includes a dual-electric machine, wire harness, power and control electronics, generator and a 48V battery pack. These are fitted alongside the engine, which drives power into the system. The total cost of the kit is anywhere between Rs 60,000 and Rs 80,000.

In Delhi, hybrid-electric retrofit car company Folks Motor charges Rs 1-2 lakh to convert a manual gearbox IC-engine car into a hybrid one. Charges vary on the make and model of the older car.