Here’s how much it costs to charge an EV in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru

The cost of charging an electric vehicle (EV) in Mumbai would work out to Rs 15 per unit, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). As per their calculations, an electric car would take anywhere between 20 and 30 units to be fully charged and it would cost the user Rs 200 to Rs 400.

The Ola electric scooter takes 3 kWh to charge. And it works out to three units to fully charge an average scooter.

An EV can go anywhere between 140 km to 170 km on full charge.

BMC has launched the city’s first public electric vehicle (EV) charging station at Kohinoor Public Parking Lot (PPL) in Dadar and another 25 such EV charging stations are expected to come up short.

In Delhi, the government has fixed Rs 4.5 per unit for low tension charging of e-vehicles and Rs 5 per unit for high tension EVs. There would be a service charge based on the charging facility also. So it would cost anywhere between Rs 120 and Rs 150 for a fully charged EV.

The government claims it has the lowest tariff in the country. There are charging facilities for e-bikes like Hero Electric, Ola, Okinawa and Ampere brands, e-cars such as Tata and Mahindra and also for e-Auto and e-carts.

There are over 70 charging stations in and around Delhi, and many more are expected to come in the coming months, said Kailash Gahlot, Minister for Transport and Environment of Delhi.

Even as Mumbai and Delhi are embracing EVs to reduce air pollution, Bengaluru with the first-mover advantage has 136 charging units at 70 locations across the city. According to a Times of India report, only 800 to 1000 charging sessions are being recorded every month. Out of the 27,000 e-vehicles registered in Karnataka, 17,000 of them are plying in Bengaluru alone.

BESCOM’s CK Sreenath, Deputy General Manager, Smart Grid and Electric told The Times of India that they have planned to add 140 more charging stations with NTPC Limited taking up 103 of the 140 and the rest by Rajasthan Electronics and Instruments Ltd. Adding to this, the number of charging units will also increase to 700 around the city.

BESCOM charges anywhere between Rs 7.28 and Rs 8.90 per unit, which is higher than Delhi but lower than Mumbai’s tariff. This would work out to Rs 240 for a fully charged EV to run on Bengaluru’s roads.

The state government undertaking intends to have a charging station every 5 km to ensure e-vehicles do not get stuck if they run out of power.

EVs have two types of charges. One is the fast charger that charges a vehicle in 60 to 110 minutes and runs on Direct Current (DC) and the other is the slow charger that takes anywhere between 6 to 7 hours. The slow charger is also called Alternate Charge (AC).