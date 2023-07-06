Here is why the Street is divided on Bajaj Auto-Triumph motorcycle launch

The Dalal Street has divergent views on the Bajaj Auto-Triumph motorcycle recent launch. Morgan Stanley, CLSA and Jefferies are expecting an upside on the stock, while Kotak and Citi have a sell rating on Bajaj Auto.

Bajaj Auto rose 6 percent in the trading session on July 5, after it unveiled two new Triumph motorcycles under the partnership.

Bajaj-Triumph unveiled their latest offerings - the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X , two thrilling 400cc bikes. The Speed 400, priced at Rs 2.33 lakh, promises an exhilarating riding experience at an accessible price point. However, the first 10,000 customers have the opportunity to acquire it for an even more enticing price of Rs 2.23 lakh.

The Bajaj-Triumph partnership aims to develop a range of motorcycles that offer exceptional value, marrying the heritage and legacy of Triumph with Bajaj's expertise in cost-effective manufacturing, Rajiv Bajaj said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Post this announcement, Street has made it a preferred stock in the auto sector. Morgan Stanley says in a bull case scenario, it expects Triumph launch to add Rs 466 per share. The stock closed the trading session of July 5 at Rs 4,900. Morgan Stanley has an overweight rating on the stock with Rs 5,063 as the target price.

CLSA has an outperform rating on Bajaj Auto, while adding that the recent launch of motorcycles by Triumph is positive and estimates to deliver 60,000 units in FY24 and 1,20,000 units in FY25. However, the brokerage raises cautiousness on increasing competitive intensity in the motorcycle segment. CLSA also expects continued pressure in key export markets and an increasing lacklustre recovery in the entry level segment.

Jefferies assigning a buy rating, has raised the target price to Rs 5,500 from Rs 5,100 per share on the attractively priced Triumph launch. It expects the company's volumes and Earnings Per Share (EPS) to grow at a 15 percent and 23 percent CAGR respectively over FY23-25.

Goldman Sachs, though, has a neutral rating with Rs 4,500 as the target price as it seeks clarity on progress of domestic two wheeler market share which is range bound. It adds that the pace of recovery in export markets, especially Nigeria and Egypt will be crucial to track. However, the new electric vehicle and Internal Combustion Engines (ICE) product launches in both two and three wheeler segments is a catalyst for the stock.

Citi, on the other hand, has a sell rating with Rs 4,000 as target price. The brokerage says while the Triumph specifications are impressive, its presence in India is very limited and hence dealership expansion will be critical. Furthermore, Kotak Institutional Equities has downgraded the stock to sell from reduce rating, given its expensive valuations as the stock is trading at 18.5 times of FY25 standalone EPS. It adds that most of the positives are priced in the stock and there is a risk of slower-than-expected recovery in domestic and export markets.

Bajaj Auto has rallied 35 percent in the past six months. On July 6 morning, the stock is trading nearly 1 percent lower on NSE.