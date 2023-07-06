Here is why the Street is divided on Bajaj Auto-Triumph motorcycle launch

By Vahishta Unwalla

The Dalal Street has divergent views on the Bajaj Auto-Triumph motorcycle recent launch. Morgan Stanley, CLSA and Jefferies are expecting an upside on the stock, while Kotak and Citi have a sell rating on Bajaj Auto.

Bajaj Auto rose 6 percent in the trading session on July 5, after it unveiled two new Triumph motorcycles under the partnership.

Bajaj-Triumph unveiled their latest offerings - the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X , two thrilling 400cc bikes. The Speed 400, priced at Rs 2.33 lakh, promises an exhilarating riding experience at an accessible price point. However, the first 10,000 customers have the opportunity to acquire it for an even more enticing price of Rs 2.23 lakh. The Bajaj-Triumph partnership aims to develop a range of motorcycles that offer exceptional value, marrying the heritage and legacy of Triumph with Bajaj's expertise in cost-effective manufacturing, Rajiv Bajaj said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.