CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeauto NewsHere is why the Street is divided on Bajaj Auto Triumph motorcycle launch

Here is why the Street is divided on Bajaj Auto-Triumph motorcycle launch

Here is why the Street is divided on Bajaj Auto-Triumph motorcycle launch
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Vahishta Unwalla  Jul 6, 2023 9:17:48 AM IST (Published)

The Dalal Street has divergent views on the Bajaj Auto-Triumph motorcycle recent launch. Morgan Stanley, CLSA and Jefferies are expecting an upside on the stock, while Kotak and Citi have a sell rating on Bajaj Auto.

Bajaj Auto rose 6 percent in the trading session on July 5, after it unveiled two new Triumph motorcycles under the partnership.

Bajaj-Triumph unveiled their latest offerings - the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X, two thrilling 400cc bikes. The Speed 400, priced at Rs 2.33 lakh, promises an exhilarating riding experience at an accessible price point. However, the first 10,000 customers have the opportunity to acquire it for an even more enticing price of Rs 2.23 lakh.
The Bajaj-Triumph partnership aims to develop a range of motorcycles that offer exceptional value, marrying the heritage and legacy of Triumph with Bajaj's expertise in cost-effective manufacturing, Rajiv Bajaj said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X