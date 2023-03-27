Here is why government advises vehicle owners not to fill fuel tanks completely

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution has advised the public not to completely fill their fuel tanks for several safety concerns.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution recently issued a new circular advising vehicle owners not to fill the fuel tank up to the brim. The circular was issued on March 6 after the Legal Metrology Division received representations from the Petroleum Dealer Associations regarding the wrong fuel tank capacity mentioned in service manuals of two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

The division mentioned that the fuel tank capacity stated in the booklets is usually 15 to 20 percent lesser than the actual volume of the tanks. However, this is done to ensure the safety of vehicle owners and prevent mishaps. Thus, the circular was issued to clarify the reasons why fuel tanks should not be filled to the brim.

Fully loaded fuel tanks in cars pose serious safety risks for the driver and the passengers. Vacant space in the fuel tanks is an essential part of the security measures.

The free space in the fuel tank helps in the prevention of Volatile Organic Compounds from being leaked in case of volume expansion. The underground tanks at fuel pumps have lower temperatures as compared to the atmosphere and thus fuel may expand in the tank of the vehicle when the temperature increases.

Similarly, petrol needs space for vapour creation and the engine performance may be hampered if sufficient space is not provided for it to expand. Unburnt fuel will further result in excessive hydrocarbon pollution.

If a vehicle parked on an inclining or declining surface is filled at full capacity, it may result in a leakage, which may lead to fire accidents as the fuel is highly inflammable.

The ministry has requested automobile manufacturers to advise vehicle owners not to fill the fuel tank up to the brim. The vehicle owners are instead advised to fill their tanks within the declared volume in the vehicle manual.