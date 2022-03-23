Here are the states with highest EV sales in India

Amid a global push for clean energy and adoption of green vehicles, India too is encouraging its citizens to join the electric vehicle (EV) revolution. Both the Centre and states are offering incentives and tax benefits to encourage buyers to ditch their traditional vehicles for EVs.

Uttar Pradesh tops the list for the highest number of registered EVs as well as the highest EV sales list. While Delhi occupies the second spot in the greatest number of EV registrations, Karnataka replaces it for the second spot on the highest EV sales list. Here is the complete list and details of states with the highest EV sales in India.

Uttar Pradesh

Units sold (2021-Feb 2022): 84,767

With a dominating share, Uttar Pradesh tops the list. The numbers include all types of EVs including 2-wheeler EVs and 3-wheeler EVs, the two categories that push UP to the top of the list. In 2021, in UP about 59,705 3-wheeler L3 category EVs were sold which is more than in any other state in the country.

Maharashtra

Units sold (2021-Feb 2022): 46,185

With the greatest number of 4-wheeler EVs sold in 2021, Maharashtra occupies the second spot on the EV sales list. Maharashtra revised its EV policy in 2021, to offer subsidies and exemptions to encourage the adoption of EVs in the state. Maharashtra also has the highest e-bus sales in the country. The state government wants EVs to constitute 10 percent of all new vehicle registrations by 2025.

Karnataka

Units sold (2021-Feb 2022): 44,270

Karnataka takes the third spot with the highest number of high-speed 2-wheeler EVs sold in the state in 2021. Karnataka has become the hub of EV manufacturing with Mahindra Electric, Ather Energy, Ola Electric, Bosch, and Sun Mobility churning out EVs in large numbers. Karnataka was the first state to introduce an EV policy in 2021. Due to an initial lack of subsidies, Karnataka lags behind the major states in the list of most EVs registered. However, of late, the sales numbers seem to be picking up.

Tamil Nadu

Units sold (2021-Feb 2022): 39,416

Tamil Nadu sits at the fourth spot with the second-highest high-speed 2-wheeler EV sales in 2021. After Karnataka, Tamil Nadu has also emerged as an EV manufacturing hub fuelling the EV ecosystem in the country. The north-western district of Tamil Nadu houses several new-age EV companies such as Ola Electric, Simple Energy, and Ather Energy.

Delhi

Units sold (2021-Feb 2022): 33,650