Here are the best and worst performing cars in December 2019

Top Gainers

1# Tata Tigor sold 1,487 units in December compared to 765 in November. The total sales thus saw an increase of over 94 percent.

2# Sales of Honda WR-V rose by over 93 percent after it sold 1,398 units in December compared to previous months 721 units.

3# Another Tata model to make serious gains last month was Harrier which sold 1,458 units in December as against November’s 762, thus recording a rise of over 91 percent.

4# Nissan’s SUV KICKS made it to the list after recording a growth of over 87 percent. The model saw its sales rise from 267 in November to 501 in December.

Top Losers

1# Kia Seltos saw a significant fall in sales. The model saw its sales slump by 66 percent after it sold only 4,645 units in December compared to 14,005 in November.

2# Ford Endeavour saw its sales fall by over 63 percent. The company sold 261 units in December as against 724 units in November. (Photo: Ford Website)

3# Another Ford model to see a significant slump in sales was Freestyle. The car saw its sales slump by over 50 percent after it sold only 296 units compared to 632 in the previous month.

4# Maruti Suzuki’s Ignis sold only 964 units in December compared to 1,692 in November. The model thus recorder a fall of over 43 percent in sales.