India's auto sector is losing Rs 2,300 crore in turnover for each day of the lockdown, said Rajan Wadhera, President of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers on March 24. With no production and sales for seven days in March and 14 days in April, India's auto sector has requested the government to help in reviving demand.

"We need a quick increase in demand in the short term. One of the ways by which the government can boost demand is by reducing GST for a limited period. Once the demand goes up, the revenue shortfall will be cushioned," said Manohar Bhat, Head, Sales and Marketing at Kia Motors.

Bhat emphasised that the auto industry is entering a critical phase where disruptions in transportation and supply chains will lead to subdued offtake.

The three auto industry bodies, SIAM, ACMA and FADA, are requesting the government to announce measures that will address the liquidity crunch, demand and supply chain disruptions. The auto industry is hoping that the centre and states would consider a short term GST reduction which would help in generating demand.

"Automotive industry is an economic multiplier, reviving automotive demand can act as a significant catalyst for economic revival," said Kavan Mukhtyar, Partner & Leader, Automotive, PwC India.

Measures suggested by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers include introduction of a scrapping policy, postponement of certain regulatory norms and availability of working capital at concessional rates. The body has requested the government to address supply chain issues and ensure smooth transportation of goods once the lockdown is lifted.

The Automotive Components Association of India has called for a 10 percent GST reduction on all components. In a representation to the government, ACMA has said, "Banks should allow companies to borrow their entire salary and wages requirement till June, over and above the existing working capital limit at 4-5 percent rate of interest. Government should waive off all minimum charges for electricity bills".

ACMA has also appealed to the government to not shut down an entire factory if any one employee is infected with COVID-19 and instead, only the sick employee should be quarantined.

Vinnie Mehta, Director General, ACMA, said, "The entire automotive value chain has come to a complete naught. We have to now focus our attention on how to manage the lockdown exit as it will be significantly more challenging, especially in light of the fact that there is no working capital in the system and there will be a significant challenge on the labour front as most worker have left for their native homes. That apart, since globally the value chain is in a disarray, those dependent on imports will have also face difficulties".

Auto dealers are reaching out to their respective OEM's and also to the government through the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association.

Nikunj Sanghi, Former President of the FADA, said, "The RBI may have imposed a moratorium on loan repayment, but there is no moratorium on interest. Dealers will incur a huge cost due to accumulation of interest on term loans and working capital at a time when the existing inventory cannot be sold. The RBI should impose a moratorium on interest payment as well or OEM's can absorb it".

Among other measures the Federation of Automobile Dealers could request the government for postponement of GST payments, moratorium on rental payments for commercial property for two months and reduction in minimum electricity tariffs. According to dealers that CNBC-TV18 spoke to these measures would ensure that dealerships have greater liquidity during this crisis.