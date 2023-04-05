HDFC Securities bets big on these two auto stocks

Automakers reported sales numbers for March over the weekend. According to Aniket Mhatre, an Institutional Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, two of the top picks in the current market are TVS Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M).

“In terms of stock specific, our top picks in the sector are TVS Motors and M&M. We also like Maruti Suzuki here. Those are what we are pushing to clients at the moment within the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) space,” he said.

However, Mhatre has a positive bias towards both M&M and Maruti Suzuki.

“We have a positive bias towards M&M and Maruti Suzuki but if comparing specifically within SUVs, between the two stocks Maruti would standout,” he said.

According to him, for the bulk of FY23 Maruti has lost its market share. However, he predicts that the company will regain the top spot in market share next year, making it a solid investment choice for those looking to grow their portfolios.

“They are on to move back to the leadership position in SUVs. Maruti will regain that top spot in SUVs. From 11 percent market share for FY23, they are targeting 25 percent market share for FY24. So they are going all guns blazing to recover back their lost market share,” he mentioned.

Investing in the automotive industry can be a daunting task, but the insights provided by Mhatre can help guide investors towards wise decisions. TVS Motors, M&M, and Maruti are all solid companies with strong track records in the market. Their continued success is a testament to their ability to adapt to changing market conditions and stay ahead of the competition.

