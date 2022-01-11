Having trouble locating an EV charging station? Check out these apps

More and more EVs are dotting the country’s roads as Indians seek out less-polluting vehicles. The charging infrastructure in the country will have to keep pace with the rising popularity of EVs. For now, electric vehicle users may have a problem locating charging stations, especially outside bigger cities. But technology is at hand to help them out.

Here are several apps and platforms that can help EV users in India find the nearest charging station:

EV Plugs

EV Plugs is a mobile app and an EV charging station aggregator that lists over 1,000 verified charging stations on its platform. The free app is available on both iOS and Android OS, and covers EV charging companies like EESL, Tata Power, Statiq, Magenta, Ather and others in over 60 Indian cities.

Statiq

Statiq has its own aggregator app as well. The app, which is available on the Android OS, has a list of verified charging stations, including all Statiq stations. Users can pay for charging through the app itself, even as the coverage of Statiq is comparatively limited.

Tata Motors Charging Locator

Much like some of the other companies and brands on the list, Tata Motors operates its own network of charging stations but has also built a web-based aggregator platform. The web platform displays charging stations from EESL, Ather, Tata Motors CCS2 chargers, Zeon, and Statiq and other third-party companies that can be seen on the interactive map.

ChargeList

ChargeList is another aggregator for EV charging stations. There are over 200 charging stations listed on the web platform.

Tata Power EZ Charge

Tata Power EZ Charge is an app developed by Tata Power that exclusively lists the location of all EV charging stations operated by Tata Power. The app allows you to pay for charging through its interface as well.

Google Maps

Perhaps one of the best and easiest platforms to use, Google Maps is known for being able to locate all sorts of nearby services and locations. Now the GPS location service will be able to show you the nearest charging stations to your locations. The company is already working on a feature that will show the real-time availability of EV charging stations in the future as well.