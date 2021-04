More than a year after Chevrolet India announced that its Cruze models between 2009 and 2017 needed an inspection because of possible faults with the Takata airbags, the company on Tuesday said the issue has been fixed in 12,000 cars.

Chevrolet, which left the Indian market in 2017, said it remains committed to providing after-sales services. The company said after-sales services are being provided to customers in India and urged the Cruze model owners who have not yet got the airbag issue fixed to get their vehicles inspected.

Not just in India, but millions of vehicles around the world have so far been recalled due to some technical issue with the safety bags manufactured by Japan's Takata Corporation.

What to do if you own an old Chevrolet Cruze?

If you own a Chevrolet Cruze — models between 2009 and 2017 — and have not yet got the inspection done, visit gmtakataairbag.com/india to verify if your vehicle is affected by this recall. You can also call the Chevrolet call centre at — 1800 208 8080 — to make a reservation and get your vehicle inspected at the earliest.

The company, in its official release, saidit continues to maintain a network of 'Chevrolet Authorized Service Operations' with over 160 service workshops in 134 Indian cities to take care of the after-sales needs of its customers.

What is the Takata airbag issue?

The airbags are produced by Japanese auto-parts maker Takata Corporation. Chevrolet announced, in February 2019, plan to recall the Cruze models with defective Takata safety bags. Almost all major car manufacturers were affected by the airbag recall.

A small explosion is created, with the help of ammonium nitrate, to inflate the airbags. What led to the recall was that the bags started exploding with too much force injuring, and in some cases even killing, people. The reason experts said was that the chemical deteriorates when exposed to heat and humidity.

Exit of GM from India

In January 2018, the Detroit-based General Motors put on hold its investments in new models for India as it undertook a full review of its future product portfolio in India. On May 18, 2018, General Motors decided to stop selling its vehicles in India.