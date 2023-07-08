Harley Davidson X440 and Triumph Speed 400, which one would you choose?

In the first week of July, bike enthusiasts were treated to exciting releases from top manufacturers. Harley Davidson, in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp, launched the X440 in India, which is their most affordable offering yet. Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto teamed up with Triumph Motorcycles to introduce two new 400cc bikes, namely the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X.

In the first week of July, bike enthusiasts were treated to exciting releases from top manufacturers. Harley Davidson, in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp, launched the X440 in India, which is their most affordable offering yet. With a starting price of Rs 2,29,000, the bike comes equipped with features like LED lighting, disc brakes, and dual-channel ABS.

The X440 boasts a 440cc single-cylinder, air-oil cooled engine that delivers a maximum power of 27PS at 6,000rpm and a maximum torque of 38Nm at 4,000rpm.

Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto teamed up with Triumph Motorcycles to introduce two new 400cc bikes, namely the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X. The Speed 400 is priced at Rs 2.33 lakh, but early buyers can avail of a special price of Rs 2.23 lakh for the first 10,000 units. The pricing for the Scrambler 400 is yet to be announced.

The Speed 400 is powered by a 398cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which generates a maximum power of 40PS and a maximum torque of 37.5Nm.

In a report by Overdrive, Christopher Chaves and Rohit Paradkar provide their initial impressions of these new bikes. Additionally, Overdrive offers a first look at the Maruti Suzuki Invicto and the 2023 edition of the Kia Seltos.

