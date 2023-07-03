Harley-Davidson X440 India launch today: A look at likely price and specifications

Harley-Davidson is all set to launch its made-in-India X440 motorcycle. The US-based manufacturer has co-developed with Hero MotoCorp.

Harley-Davidson is all set to launch its made-in-India X440 motorcycle, which the US-based manufacturer has co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, on July 3.

The launch event of Harley’s most affordable bike begins at 7:20 pm and will be live-streamed on Harley-Davidson India’s official YouTube channel.

According to reports, the new X440 is likely to be priced at around Rs 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom). However, CNBC-TV18 could not independently verify this price. Bookings for this motorcycle have already opened up.

Inspired by Harley-Davidson’s XR design ethos, the X440 is a roadster that sports a flat, wide handlebar with a commuter-friendly riding stance.

Harley-Davidson X440 will have an air/oil cooled single-cylinder 440cc engine and MRF tyres sporting a retro tread pattern. As per reports, it also has single-disc brakes on the front and the rear wheel and provides dual-channel ABS as standard.

The X440 features a round headlight with integrated Harley-Davidson branding, a single-pod instrument cluster and a flat handlebar. It has machined alloy wheels, and retro-style round indicators.

A Moneycontrol report says the front wheel of X440 will have a diameter of 18 inch while the rear wheel would be 17 inch. It is expected to have machined alloy wheels with new MRF Zapper Hyke tyres.

The bike’s body will have a tubular frame with preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers.

Meanwhile, last month, the new Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta had said that his firm and Harley Davidson could consider the local assembly of Harley motorcycles in India and even exporting them to global markets. He said both companies continue to talk about future platforms and collaborations.

Hero MotoCorp and Harley Davidson joined hands in 2020 after the American motorcycle giant decided to exit the Indian market. Hero MotoCorp became the exclusive distributor of Harley bikes in India and a plan to jointly developed motorcycles was also agreed upon.

(With inputs from media reports)