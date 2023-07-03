Harley-Davidson X440 India launch today: A look at likely price and specifications

Harley-Davidson is all set to launch its made-in-India X440 motorcycle. The US-based manufacturer has co-developed with Hero MotoCorp.

Harley-Davidson is all set to launch its made-in-India X440 motorcycle, which the US-based manufacturer has co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, on July 3.

The launch event of Harley’s most affordable bike begins at 7:20 pm and will be live-streamed on Harley-Davidson India’s official YouTube channel.