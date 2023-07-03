CNBC TV18
Harley-Davidson X440 India launch today: A look at likely price and specifications

Harley-Davidson X440 India launch today: A look at likely price and specifications

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 3, 2023 4:08:35 PM IST (Published)

Harley-Davidson is all set to launch its made-in-India X440 motorcycle. The US-based manufacturer has co-developed with Hero MotoCorp.

Harley-Davidson is all set to launch its made-in-India X440 motorcycle, which the US-based manufacturer has co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, on July 3.

The launch event of Harley’s most affordable bike begins at 7:20 pm and will be live-streamed on Harley-Davidson India’s official YouTube channel.
According to reports, the new X440 is likely to be priced at around Rs 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom). However, CNBC-TV18 could not independently verify this price. Bookings for this motorcycle have already opened up.
